Tel Aviv couple weds in underground parking garage amid Iran missile fire | Watch

Amid war and frequent air raid sirens, one couple in Tel Aviv decided not to postpone their big day. Michael and Lior, who had originally planned to marry at a traditional event hall, were forced to change their plans because of the security situation. Instead, they chose an unusual venue for their wedding: the underground parking garage of Dizengoff Center.

Despite the complex reality and the fear of ongoing missile fire, the couple decided not to give up on their special moment.

The wedding held on level -4 of Dizengoff Center

5 View gallery Lior (right) and Michael who married on level -4 of Dizengoff Center ( Photo: Dana Reany )

The ceremony was held on level -4 of the shopping mall’s parking garage, which was transformed into an improvised wedding venue. Family members and friends came to celebrate with the couple, and the event took place in an intimate yet especially emotional atmosphere.

The chuppah was set up in the protected area, and guests danced and celebrated despite the security situation.