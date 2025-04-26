Australia and Italy see largest spikes in antisemitism, new report finds

Australia and Italy were the two countries that experienced the largest spikes in antisemitism, according to a report released last week by Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the Irwin Cotler Institute for Democracy, Human Rights and Justice.

According to the report, Australia experienced a threefold increase in antisemitic incidents from 2022 to 2024, while Italy saw a twofold increase.

