Australia and Italy see largest spikes in antisemitism, new report finds

Australia and Italy were the two countries that experienced the largest spikes in antisemitism, according to a report released last week by Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the Irwin Cotler Institute for Democracy, Human Rights and Justice.
According to the report, Australia experienced a threefold increase in antisemitic incidents from 2022 to 2024, while Italy saw a twofold increase.
“In Australia, there were outside actors perhaps driving the rise in antisemitic incidents or promoting acts of vandalism and violence and harassment in the community. Those are still under investigation,” explained Dr. Carl Yonker, who helped prepare the report. “In Italy, you see large drive in terms of anti-Israel activism, anti-Zionism activism that manifested itself as antisemitism in Italy.”
Watch the full interview: