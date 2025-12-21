Ben-Gvir floats ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for terrorists; Prison Service reviewing proposal

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has proposed building a high-security prison surrounded by alligators near Hamat Gader, according to Israeli media reports. The idea, raised during a recent security briefing with Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, is being reviewed as a potential future facility for housing security detainees.
The proposed location is near Hamat Gader, a hot springs resort in northern Israel that already contains a controlled alligator habitat. While the idea drew skepticism from some officials, the Israel Prison Service has begun a preliminary assessment of its feasibility.
Ben-Gvir’s suggestion appears to draw inspiration from a controversial facility in the United States known as “Alligator Alcatraz.” Officially named the South Florida Detention Facility, it was opened in 2025 inside Big Cypress National Preserve with backing from U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Surrounded by swampland and guarded in part by the natural presence of alligators, the site was framed by supporters as a deterrent to escape. Critics, however, have condemned its environmental impact, living conditions and legal practices, and the facility has faced multiple lawsuits and a temporary court-ordered halt in operations.
During a visit to the site, Trump said, “A lot of bodyguards and a lot of police in the form of alligators. You don’t need to pay them that much. But I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long.”