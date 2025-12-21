Ben-Gvir floats ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for terrorists; Prison Service reviewing proposal

has proposed building a high-security prison surrounded by alligators near Hamat Gader, according to Israeli media reports. The idea, raised during a recent security briefing with Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, is being reviewed as a potential future facility for housing security detainees.

The proposed location is near Hamat Gader, a hot springs resort in northern Israel that already contains a controlled alligator habitat. While the idea drew skepticism from some officials, the Israel Prison Service has begun a preliminary assessment of its feasibility.

