Prince Harry on family rift: ‘Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to’

Prince Harry has once again expressed his desire to repair his fractured relationship with his older brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles III . But his latest comments have already prompted controversy, with the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson forced to clarify that a remark about people who do not want reconciliation was not intended as criticism of any member of the royal family.

In an interview with Zach Baron for GQ, published Tuesday, October 20, Harry, 42, discussed the painful family divisions that have dominated headlines for years. Asked whether he grieves his complicated relationships with William and Charles, the prince acknowledged that he does, describing family estrangement as something many people can identify with. He said disagreements between siblings and broken relationships between parents and children frequently arise in conversations with members of the public.

Prince William and Prince Harry ( Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images )

Harry suggested that the intense interest in his family's troubles reflects how common such experiences are, and that people might learn something from seeing how he handles his own situation. But one comment immediately attracted attention: "And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out." When Baron pressed him on whether he genuinely wanted reconciliation, Harry insisted that repairing relationships was his priority, saying that with everything happening around the world, "the most important thing is to reconcile."

The remark about people supposedly resisting reconciliation was widely interpreted as a possible reference to William, who has remained estranged from his younger brother. Shortly after the interview was published, however, Harry's spokesperson rejected that interpretation. In a statement reported by People, the spokesperson said the comment was "absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family." The spokesperson stressed that Harry was making a general observation rather than accusing his relatives of blocking reconciliation.

The relationship between the two princes began deteriorating around 2018, and tensions intensified after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Their subsequent interviews, Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir Spare, published in January 2023, exposed deeply personal grievances about the royal family. In the book, Harry described an alleged physical confrontation with William, further damaging a relationship that had once been presented as exceptionally close.

Now, after six years in the United States, Harry and Meghan have returned to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The family moved back in late August, and Harry told GQ that providing the children with a British education and allowing them to experience the country where he grew up were important factors in the decision. He also expressed hope that old disputes involving his family and the British press could eventually be left behind.

Harry appeared particularly determined to move beyond the bitterness of recent years. Asked whether the wounds within his family could be repaired, he acknowledged that "scars stick around forever" but emphasized the importance of letting go of past grievances. The interview, conducted in New York in late September, also explored his lifelong struggle with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the ways that loss has shaped his relationships and approach to parenting.

There are signs that Harry's relationship with King Charles is improving. According to People, a source close to the prince described their relationship as better than it had been. Charles reunited with Harry, Meghan and their children in July, and father and son have spoken at least once since the Sussexes returned to Britain on August 26. However, those developments have not translated into progress with William, with a source close to Harry telling the magazine that the brothers remain out of contact.

Sources close to William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, say the emotional wounds behind the estrangement have not healed. One palace source recently told People that the fallout had been extremely difficult for the couple and that William's reluctance to reconnect was understandable. The assessment suggests that even if Charles is prepared to rebuild his relationship with his younger son, the Prince of Wales remains far less willing to do the same.

Royal author Russell Myers, whose book William and Catherine examines the couple's relationship and public roles, offered an even more pessimistic outlook. Speaking to People, Myers said William considers his father's relationship with Harry to be entirely Charles' decision. But Myers believes the future king has no intention of restoring ties with Harry and Meghan, whether officially or privately, describing the possibility of a relationship "in a working or private capacity whatsoever" as effectively closed.