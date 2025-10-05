Terror tunnel uncovered near Gaza City hospital

The IDF and Shin Bet located an underground tunnel route and a lathe used to make weapons near the Jordanian Hospital in Gaza City.

In a statement, an IDF spokesman said that during operations in southern Gaza City, forces from the 36th Division and the Shin Bet, directed by military intelligence and in cooperation with the Yahalom unit, discovered a tunnel shaft near the hospital that led to an underground weapons-production workshop.

