Terror tunnel uncovered near Gaza City hospital

The IDF and Shin Bet located an underground tunnel route and a lathe used to make weapons near the Jordanian Hospital in Gaza City.
In a statement, an IDF spokesman said that during operations in southern Gaza City, forces from the 36th Division and the Shin Bet, directed by military intelligence and in cooperation with the Yahalom unit, discovered a tunnel shaft near the hospital that led to an underground weapons-production workshop.
The tunnel route is part of a military position belonging to the terror group Hamas, and intelligence indications showed that platoon and company commanders of the group were present there, the statement said. The tunnel is about 1.5 kilometers long and contained production rooms, meeting rooms and senior leaders’ rooms. In addition to the shaft discovered near the Jordanian Hospital, forces found another shaft beneath Hamad Hospital in Gaza City.
The IDF spokesman said Hamas operates systematically in and under hospitals, exploiting humanitarian facilities for military purposes. “For years the organization has built an underground system beneath hospitals across the Strip, used to produce weapons and to direct combat,” the statement said.
The spokesman added that Hamas’s activity near the Jordanian Hospital took place without the knowledge or involvement of the Jordanians.