This is the new cruise missile Hezbollah claims it used against Israel

Hezbollah announced on Monday that it fired one of its Nour missiles at Israel for the first time, claiming it was used in an attack on the Galilee. The terrorist organization didn’t provide specific details about the missile, but an Iranian missile carries the same name, which Tehran is believed to supply to its proxies including Hezbollah.
According to a report by the Saudi television network Al Arabiya, the terrorist group had previously unveiled its Nour missiles last year, showing a video of anti-ship missile launch platforms in its possession.
Al Arabiya added technical details about the missile. According to previous Iranian reports, the Nour missile is an Iranian cruise missile designed for anti-ship combat – an improved version of the Chinese C801 and C802 missiles. The missile is considered one of the earliest models in Iran's military industry, having been introduced by Iranian forces in 1991.
Additionally, the missile has a range of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles), a length of 6.38 meters (20.9 feet), a diameter of 36 centimeters (14.2 inches), and a weight of 715 kilograms (1,576 pounds), including a warhead weighing 165 kilograms (364 pounds). The missile operates on solid fuel and has an estimated speed of 0.9 Mach. Al Arabiya claimed that Hezbollah used Nour missiles to strike the Israeli Navy ship INS Hanit in 2006.
Boaz Shapira, a researcher at the Alma Research and Education Center focusing on security challenges on Israel’s northern border, said the missile flies at a relatively low altitude over the sea, making detection and interception difficult.
According to the institute, the missile has undergone modifications over the years, extending its maximum range to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and improving its guidance systems. It can be launched from sea, air or land platforms.
Despite reports from some sources suggesting that the Nour missile used by Hezbollah was a ballistic missile, it seems to be the known Iranian cruise missile, which isn’t ballistic.