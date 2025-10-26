'If we don't destroy Hamas, we failed'

If Israel does not finish destroying Hamas, then the country has failed in its war in Gaza, according to Israeli activist Malkah Fleisher.
“The people of Israel fought like lions to destroy this Hamas,” Fleisher said. “They sent the best of their sons and daughters out to destroy Hamas… The people of Israel are not ready for more Hamas. And we put all of our hopes and all of our effort into destroying Hamas. That was the war goal. If we don't meet this goal, then we failed.”
