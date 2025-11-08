Houthis allege Mossad and IDF officers operated spy ring out of Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Saturday they had uncovered a “joint espionage network” allegedly run by the CIA, the Mossad, Saudi intelligence and IDF Military Intelligence, arresting its members and accusing them of operating inside Yemen under Saudi command.

According to a statement released by the Houthi-run Interior Ministry, the alleged network’s “operations room” was based in Saudi Arabia and directed smaller cells working independently across Yemeni territory but connected to it.

Detainees that the Houthis claim are members of a 'foreign spy network' appear to confess to espionage activities

The Houthis said the Saudi-based command center supplied the cells with advanced surveillance and monitoring equipment, and claimed that Israeli and Israeli military intelligence officers were directly involved in managing the network.

The statement further alleged that the operatives had been trained by American, Israeli and Saudi officers on Saudi soil and were tasked with collecting intelligence on Yemeni military and security facilities, including weapons production sites, ballistic missile launchers and drone bases. The Houthis said the network also monitored civilian and military leaders, their headquarters and field movements.

The Houthi Interior Ministry called on Yemeni citizens to “remain vigilant against enemy movements aimed at undermining internal security and stability and weakening the military front supporting Gaza.”

2 View gallery In this handout image released by the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency, Yemen’s Houthi movement displays what it claims are members of a 'joint spy network' allegedly linked to US, Israeli and Saudi intelligence services, in Sanaa, Yemen

2 View gallery A still image released by the Houthi-run SABA news agency shows what the group says is an organizational chart of a 'foreign spy network' involving the CIA, Mossad and Saudi intelligence, allegedly operating inside Yemen

The group released videos showing several detainees, whom it described as members of the spy ring, appearing to confess to their activities, though they seemed to be reading prewritten statements. The “spies” said they had received “international and local training courses,” traveled frequently and gathered intelligence through humanitarian organizations and aid operations, allegedly using advanced technologies and encrypted applications to transmit information.