Dozens of Israeli Druze cross border into Syria at Majdal Shams: 'There’s guerrilla warfare in the streets'

Dozens of Israeli civilians crossed the border into Syrian territory in the Majdal Shams area, the IDF reported on Tuesday evening. The IDF said it is working to ensure their safe return to Israeli territory. The crossing took place near the Syrian Druze village of Hader, close to Majdal Shams

This comes as Wafa al-Shaar, a peace activist from the Druze town of Mas’ade in the Golan Heights, said Tuesday she still hadn’t heard from her relatives in Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida province amid intense fighting there. “There’s guerrilla warfare in the streets—the situation is extremely difficult on every level,” she said, as violent clashes continued between Druze fighters and forces loyal to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa across the border.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced it had begun striking Syrian regime military assets in Sweida, following political authorization. The strikes came after Assad regime forces moved into the provincial capital in an effort to assert control for the first time. At least 99 people were reported killed in three days of clashes involving Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouins, and regime forces.

As regime troops entered Sweida, reports emerged of heavy fighting, explosions and gunfire. Shortly before noon, Syrian Defense Minister Rahaf Abu Qasra declared a total ceasefire, claiming a deal had been reached with local Druze leaders.

Anxiety remains high among Druze citizens in Israel. Protests erupted Tuesday afternoon at junctions near the towns of I’billin and Rama in the Lower Galilee, and in the Yokne’am area. Protesters burned tires, temporarily blocking both directions of Highway 6 near the Elyakim interchange.

Al-Shaar, who has not been able to contact her relatives, warned: “If the Druze region falls into the hands of the regime and Daesh-affiliated forces, all of Syria will plunge into a dark and dangerous period.” She added that her relatives face the risk of massacre, citing an incident in Sweida in which regime forces allegedly stormed a family home and slaughtered 15 members, from children to the elderly.

Reports from Syria claim dozens of Druze civilians were massacred during the recent violence, with others abducted and humiliated.

Knesset lawmaker Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beitenu), a member of the Druze community, stated: “The prime minister and defense minister have repeatedly promised to protect our brethren across the border. Today’s events prove al-Sharaa is incapable of governing, and demilitarizing the border region with Syria is a critical security interest for Israel.”

Knesset lawmaker Akram Hasson (New Hope), who was sworn into the Knesset on Monday, said: “I’ve called on decision-makers to immediately work toward toppling the al-Sharaa regime. Make no mistake—this murderous regime is backed by Erdoğan and Qatar. If Erdoğan gains control over our northern border through extremist Salafi forces, it will be disastrous. Al-Sharaa’s messages are not sincere—he’s biding time with Turkish support until he consolidates power, and then his guns will point at Israel.”

Former Deputy Minister Fateen Mulla, now a defense ministry adviser on Druze affairs, said: “We are deeply pained by the massacres, killings, and rapes still occurring in Sweida—the largest Druze stronghold in Syria and the Middle East. I warned the defense and political leadership about al-Sharaa’s brutality. He’s a terrorist wearing a tie, roaming freely through the civilized world. Israel must beware of a second Sinwar. I urge immediate humanitarian aid to save our brethren.”

Suleiman, a resident of Sweida, told Ynet that: “We welcome the sounds of the strikes—not just from the Israeli Air Force. The entire world must stand with us. We are being massacred on our own land—these are the invaders enforcing Sharia and Islamic coercion. Al-Sharaa has received global legitimacy to establish an Islamic state—and it’s happening here, in Syria. It’s tragic and extremely dangerous.”