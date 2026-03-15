Three waves of sirens sound across central Israel after Iranian missile fire

Air raid alerts sound in three consecutive waves across central Israel; fire breaks out in Holon; additional warnings issued for Eilat due to Iranian missile fire, threat intercepted

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Air raid sirens sounded in three consecutive waves across central Israel early Sunday after missile fire from Iran, authorities said.
A fire reportedly broke out in Holon due to fallen interception debris, igniting vehicles and damaging a nearby building.
Iranian missile intercepted over central Israel
Missile fragments ignite fire in Holon
(Video: Magen David Adom)

Fire and Rescue Services said crews were working to contain the blaze and searching for anyone who may have been trapped. The Magen David Adom rescue service said it had received no reports of injuries.
The Home Front Command said residents could leave shelters after some of the incoming projectiles were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
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(Illustration: Cumta)
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זירת נפילה בחולוןזירת נפילה בחולון
Missile fragments ignite fire in Holon
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זירת הנפילה במרכזזירת הנפילה במרכז
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Services)
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זירת הנפילה במרכזזירת הנפילה במרכז
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Services)
5 View gallery
זירת הנפילה במרכזזירת הנפילה במרכז
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Earlier, sirens were triggered in Eilat, the Shahorot industrial zone and Eilot in southern Israel, also because of fire from Iran that was intercepted. Magen David Adom said it had received no calls reporting injuries.
Meanwhile, sirens sounded in northern border communities throughout the night, including Metula, Misgav Am and Avivim, warning of rocket fire from Lebanon.
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