IDF says terror wave motivated by religion, not Sinwar

Security forces say the ongoing terror wave which has thus far claimed the lives of 19 Israelis, is religiously motivated and not a result of incitement by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Officials said that common denominator in the recent terror attacks was that they were carried out by lone wolves, and were often provoked by events around the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

They note that despite attempts by Palestinian terror groups to claim the attacks followed their calls for action, perpetrators claim they were motivated by other reasons.

Despite several attempts to hop on the bandwagon, for the most part Hamas has chosen to remain in a distance from the violent attacks and has not provided funding to perpetrators.

The two most influential figures in Gaza - Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, the commander of the group's military wing, have little or no connection to the terrorists.

The security forces say that every terror attack carried out by West Bank Palestinians who enter Israel without permit, is a failure on their part.

Despite their success in foiling countless attacks on a daily basis, the IDF feels that several of the attacks that had taken place, could have been prevented if the forces were more alert.

Officials say their increased deployment of troops and more stringent security efforts along the partition wall, has paroven to be effective. In addition to an increase in manpower along the border, millions of NIS are being invested in building a new technological fence.

