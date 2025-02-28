Cairo talks focus on extending ceasefire amid fragile hostage negotiations

Negotiations regarding the continuation of the hostage deal have been ongoing in Cairo since Thursday. According to Egyptian sources who spoke to Reuters, Israel is attempting to extend the first phase by 42 days, meaning Hamas would release three hostages each week in exchange for prisoners released from Israeli jails. Sources in Cairo added Hamas does not agree to this and wishes to proceed to Phase B as originally agreed, which would bring the war to an end. An Israeli source confirmed only that "the goal is indeed to extend Phase A."

3 View gallery Terrorists released from Israeli prisons as part of the deal ( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

Israel’s aim was to secure the release of additional hostages by Saturday, but sources familiar with the details say the chances of achieving results in the near term are "low," as negotiations on the terms for the continuation have just begun. If there is no additional release on Saturday, it will mark the first weekend during Donald Trump’s presidency in which no hostages have been released—after 42 days and despite his strong threats against Hamas. Over the course of the deal, 33 hostages have been released in nine stages, 25 alive and eight deceased.

Hamas—and Arab media outlets—are accusing Israel of being unwilling to proceed to Phase B. Today, the organization officially announced the completion of the final stage of the deal and stated that they have fulfilled all of their obligations under it. In a statement identical to one released on Thursday, Hamas called on the international community to "apply pressure" on Israel to move forward with Phase B "without any delay or evasion."

On Thursday, Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif al-Qanou stated that the terror organization is "ready to extend Phase A or merge the two phases, but only in accordance with our red lines." This morning, sources in the organization told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that whether Phase A is extended or Phase B begins, they will demand that Israel release "more prisoners" in exchange for the remaining hostages in Gaza. According to the sources, who referred to the remaining hostages as "military" even though not all are soldiers, "the criteria will be 'different' from what was agreed upon in the past, as the price must be proportional." This suggests that the terror organization may demand the release of 150 prisoners or more for each hostage.

3 View gallery IDF lookouts, liberated from Gaza ( Photo: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg )

Meanwhile, Israel has announced that it will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, receiving backing from Trump, who stated that he would accept any decision by Israel since Hamas has not responded to the ultimatum to return all hostages at once. If hostages are not released soon, it is expected that fighting will resume, with Defense Minister Israel Katz warning that Hamas is "planning attacks on soldiers and communities."

As efforts to extend the ceasefire continue in Cairo, media outlets in Gaza reported on Friday that IDF carried out a drone strike in central Rafah, killing one Palestinian.

At the same time, relatives of freed hostage Liri Albag held a celebration in her honor. During the event—before raising a toast—she said: "There are still 59 hostages that I want to bring back; they are my family. I want to say that although I’ve returned home, I won’t feel complete until everyone is back."

Shir Siegel speaks in Shokeda Forest

Shir, daughter of freed hostage Keith Siegel, visited the Gaza border area on Friday for the first time since October 7. "If you had asked me a year and a half ago if there was a chance I would stand here and speak about hostages—I would have laughed," Shir said at an event supporting local businesses, marking Family Day in Shokeda Forest. "No one believed such a day would come, where so many people would be talking about hostages. Honestly, until my dad returned, I didn’t really believe it either—it felt like a nightmare, not reality."

She continued: "Not far from here, my parents and my best friend were kidnapped. This is a place I have a love-hate relationship with—love for the landscape, the people, the community, and hate because of the fear, the race to the bomb shelter. I’m used to bad things happening here, but I didn’t realize just how horrific the situation had become. Since then, I’ve been on a tumultuous journey of anxiety and fear, disappointment with those who were supposed to take responsibility, and the realization that the responsibility is on all of us. A journey of pleading, of hugs and connections, which taught us so much."

3 View gallery Shir Siegel, daughter of liberated hostage Keith Siegel, speaks on importance of bringing the rest of the hostage home ( Photo: The 4th quarter )

"We went through hell, but today I want to talk about the good. Every day in captivity, my dad asked the hostages to name one thing they could be grateful for. He returned to his faith and would pray and give thanks for what little they had. In hell, small acts of gratitude lit up days of darkness and silence. One of the first questions he asked when he got home was, 'What can I do to bring everyone back?' We leave no one behind—these are values of mutual responsibility, the redemption of captives, and the faith that we must never give up on any of our brothers and sisters."