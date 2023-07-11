Israeli national, 79, abducted in Ethiopia

An Israeli national, 79, was abducted several days ago in the Gondar region during a trip to Ethiopia. The man appears to have been kidnapped, and the motive behind the incident is likely criminal. His captors demanded a ransom of half a million Ethiopian birr ($9,000) for his release.
According to public broadcaster Kan, the hostage, who is an Ethiopian immigrant, sent a voice message to his family, saying, "Help me, I am in the middle of the jungle, heavy rain is pouring. I was supposed to return on Sunday but it seems I will be staying here. I wouldn’t wish this on my enemies.” Additionally, the captors sent a photo of the hostage with his hands tied from his phone.
The Foreign Ministry said that it was aware of the case and is in contact with the family in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter. The Israeli Consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security authorities in order to secure the prompt and safe release of the Israeli citizen.
Last week, it was cleared for publication that Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped earlier this year in Iraq by gunmen from the pro-Iranian Kataib Hezbollah militia. Tsurkov is a renowned expert on Syria, ISIS and the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the ministry said that as of Tuesday, contact with 60 Israelis in India has been lost as the subcontinent faces massive floods that have claimed the lives of at least 29 people in the north of the country.