Israeli national, 79, abducted in Ethiopia

An Israeli national, 79, was abducted several days ago in the Gondar region during a trip to Ethiopia. The man appears to have been kidnapped, and the motive behind the incident is likely criminal. His captors demanded a ransom of half a million Ethiopian birr ($9,000) for his release.

