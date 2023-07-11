After Coca-Cola CEO announces support for protests, company trucks blocked in Bnei Brak

Pro-judicial reform demonstrators blocked Coca-Cola trucks on Tuesday outside the factory in Bnei Brak, following the company CEO's public support of the protests.
More stories:
Nir Levinger, the CEO of Coca-Cola in Israel uploaded a photo to Instagram of a protest t-shirt with the caption: "Democracy or Rebellion."
Levinger is not the only senior figure in the business sector to publicly express support for the protest against judicial reform. The Israel Business Forum, which includes employers and top executives from many leading companies in Israel, including CEOs of major banks and retailers, announced Monday that it had decided to allow employees to act according to their conscience regarding participation in the protest, and called on all companies in the economy sector to do the same.
The group conveyed the message: "The forum calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to respond to the president's call and not to proceed with one-sided legislation without a broad agreement, and to resume discussions in order to reach a consensus on the issue of reasonableness bill. Against the backdrop of the ongoing deterioration in the Israeli economy and the sharp decline in foreign investments, as well as the security challenges and societal divisions, there is critical importance in reaching broad consensus on this significant matter."
First published: 19:51, 07.11.23