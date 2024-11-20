Civilian, 71, joined IDF forces in Lebanon, killed by Hezbollah

Ze’ev "Jabo" Hanoch Erlich, a 70-year-old Israeli civilian and renowned scholar of Israeli geography, was killed Wednesday in a clash with Hezbollah terrorists while accompanying an IDF force in southern Lebanon.

The incident also claimed the life of a Golani Brigade soldier, whose name has not yet been released, and left another Golani soldier severely wounded. Col. (res.) Yoav Yarom, the chief of staff of the Golani Brigade, sustained moderate injuries.

2 View gallery Major Ze'ev 'Jabo' Erlich

The highly unusual incident occurred around 3 p.m. in an area 5-6 kilometers inside Lebanon, overlooking Tyre and the southern coastal plain. According to the IDF, Erlich, who held the rank of major in the reserves but was present as a civilian, joined Yarom to survey an ancient fortress near a mosque on a high ridge. Erlich was reportedly armed, wearing protective gear and dressed in military-style clothing.

Unbeknownst to them, two Hezbollah terrorists had been hiding at the site for days. The terrorists opened fire at close range, killing Erlich and the Golani soldier. The IDF described Erlich’s presence in the area as a violation of operational orders, calling the incident a “serious and unusual event.”

Erlich was a prominent figure in the study of Israeli geography and a founder of the Field School in Ofra. He authored key publications on the regions of Samaria, Judea and Benjamin. Despite his civilian status, the IDF made the rare decision to classify Erlich as a fallen soldier and grant him a military burial. He is survived by his wife and six children.

The military has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Erlich’s entry into the operational zone. Preliminary findings suggest this was not his first entry into southern Lebanon alongside IDF officers in recent weeks. The investigation will also examine whether his presence was related to archaeological research or an operational objective.

Col. (res.) Yarom, who lost a leg during combat in Lebanon as a young company commander, had visited the sector earlier in the week following the death of another Golani soldier. The region has been under IDF control since.

Major Ze'ev 'Jabo' Erlich

The IDF emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages, and further details will be examined in the coming days.

Erlich was acquainted with Yarom from the latter’s time as commander of the Samaria Brigade over a decade ago. Erlich was a well-known figure in Samaria and throughout Israel as a veteran historian and geographer, as well as one of the founders of the settlement of Ofra.

Erlich moved to Ofra in 1977 and worked for five years as a guide at the Field School, where he met his wife, Tamar, who was then the school’s secretary. The couple was among the first 50 families to establish permanent homes in the settlement.

He held bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Jewish history and Talmudic studies but was also known for his extensive self-directed learning. Erlich’s lifelong passion was the Land of Israel and its people. He spent much of his time exploring the country, focusing on remote and unconventional locations, particularly in Judea and Samaria, often documenting his adventures in articles.

Civilian access to combat zones in Gaza or southern Lebanon is rare and requires formal approval from senior military officials, such as the regional commander or the IDF chief of staff. These permissions are typically granted only to Knesset members, local council leaders or journalists through a structured process. In Erlich’s case, however, it appears he entered without the necessary authorizations or adherence to standard protocols.

2 View gallery Erlich and his wife Tamar ( Photo: Baruch Greenberg )

Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and a friend of Erlich, told Ynet: “It’s hard to fathom the immense tragedy of losing our dear friend Ze’ev ‘Jabo’ Erlich. Jabo was one of the founding figures in the field of tour guiding and the study of Judea and Samaria. Our generation followed his lead, hanging on his every word. For years, he guided and researched with unparalleled curiosity, exploring every nook and cranny and investigating every archaeological site. Few people had such a profound passion for the land and loved it as deeply as he did. To me, Jabo was also a dear friend and a mentor from whom I learned so much over the years. I will miss him deeply. We will do our best to follow in the footsteps of the giant he was.”

Moshe Gutman, chairman of the “Preserving Eternity” coalition for protecting heritage sites in Judea and Samaria, said: “‘Jabo’ was synonymous with knowledge of the land, for hikes through every valley and ruin—a figure worthy of admiration. He was the guide of guides, the teacher of teachers, a legendary man. He loved heritage with all his heart. Wherever you found him, he was immersed in the story of the place—explaining, narrating, questioning, interpreting, connecting and inspiring thought. He was a soldier of heritage, a true Renaissance man, a man of the land. His legacy will forever walk with us, through the trails and sites, the mountains and valleys. Jabo was, and remains, a legend.”

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Benjamin Regional Council, said: “We are shocked by the sudden loss of Jabo. His name was synonymous with knowledge and love for the land. He was a pioneer of settlement and a pillar of the Ofra community. Thousands of land enthusiasts have grown, and will continue to grow, from the discoveries and insights he brought to the world, rooted in his deep love for the Holy Land, its heritage and the history of the Jewish people within it. We share in the profound sorrow of his dear wife Tamar, the entire Erlich family and the Ofra community, embracing them in their grief.”

The Yesha Council also paid tribute, describing him as “a living legend in both life and death, with an extraordinary legacy. A scholar of the Land of Israel who knew every corner and trail. For many years, he volunteered and assisted soldiers across various sectors, sharing his unmatched knowledge of villages and sites.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv