Thai police raid luxury villa, arrest Israelis in Koh Phangan drug bust

Thai media on Wednesday published images from the arrest of four Israelis on the island of Koh Phangan, who were detained on Sunday on suspicion of running a drug trafficking network.

The footage shows local police carrying out arrests at what appear to be two separate locations. Officers are seen breaking into a building and restraining two men with zip ties, followed by a thorough search of a luxury villa where three of the suspects were arrested. Police also displayed large quantities of drugs and cash seized at the scene.

Footage of Israelis’ arrest in Thailand ( Video: Section 27A, Copyright Law )

In the video, the suspects, identified as S, 33, M, 24, and G, 23, are shown in various situations, including lying on the floor and later sitting on a couch beside local police officers. The footage documents the entry into the house, the arrests and the search throughout the villa. Officers later seated the Israelis next to the seized drugs and posed for photographs, while the suspects were filmed covering their faces.

The four Israelis were arrested during a raid by Thailand’s tourist police following complaints from local residents about a loud late-night party and what was described as suspicious movement of foreigners in and out of a villa located in the island’s Moo 4 district. Joint forces from the tourist police, local police, immigration officials and provincial authorities arrived at the scene and encountered S., who allegedly attempted to flee.

5 View gallery Police pose with detained Israelis and seized drugs ( Photo: Koh Phangan Police )

5 View gallery Suspects on the floor of the luxury villa ( Photo: Bangkok Post )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Section 27A, Copyright Law )

During the search, officers found traces of white powder on a table and seized 3.32 grams of cocaine, 28.99 grams of ketamine, 0.86 grams of MDMA in powder form and 29 electronic cigarettes. The suspects claimed they had purchased the drugs via WhatsApp from an Israeli resident of the island, identified as R. Later that day, police raided R.’s home in the Moo 6 district, arrested him and seized a larger quantity of drugs, including 33.36 grams of cocaine, 16.07 grams of ketamine, MDMA pills and additional powder, LSD blotters and 79,000 baht in cash. The drugs were packaged in zip-lock bags bearing an image of a gun, which police described as a new identifying mark of the network.

According to an official statement, the group focused on selling drugs at parties attended by foreign tourists, primarily Israelis. The suspects were charged with joint possession and sale of Category 1 and Category 2 drugs, including MDMA, cocaine and ketamine, drug use and possession of untaxed goods, referring to the electronic cigarettes. R, alleged to be the main supplier, was charged with possession and sale of Category 1 drugs, MDMA and LSD, as well as Category 2 drugs, and with drug use.

5 View gallery The search of the villa as suspects lie on the floor ( Photo: Section 27A, Copyright Law )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Koh Phangan Police )

All four were taken to a police station in Koh Phangan for further legal proceedings. Authorities said they intend to deport the suspects and place them on a blacklist barring re-entry into Thailand. On Tuesday, the four were brought before a judge in Koh Samui, who denied their release on bail, citing the fact that none admitted ownership of the seized drugs. The Israelis accused R., the oldest among them, of selling them the drugs and are represented by a local attorney.