Gaza flotilla sets sail from Italy with Greta Thunberg, global celebrities aboard

Flotilla aiming to 'break siege' heads out of Sciliy with Greta Thunberg, actor Liam Cunningham and EU lawmaker Rima Hassan on board—weeks after a mysterious drone strike disabled a prior ship en route

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Organizers of the "Gaza Freedom Flotilla" attempting to reach the shores of the Gaza Strip have announced they would be leaving Italy on Sunday in an effort to "break the siege" on the enclave, less than one month after a mysterious drone strike on the Conscience, off the coast of Malta leaving it stranded at sea.
The Madleen will depart from Sicily. Notable pro-Palestinian advocate Greta Thunberg is expected to join , as is The Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and EU parliament member Rima Hassan, who has been barred from entering Israel over her active opposition to the state.
Conscience hit by a drone on its way to Gaza
(Reuters)

“The world cannot be silent bystanders,” Thunberg said before the ship was set to sail.
“This silence and passivity that we are seeing from most of the world is deadly. We are seeing a systematic starvation of 2 million people. Every single one of us has a moral obligation to do everything we can to fight for a free Palestine.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""