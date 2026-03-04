Nevatim airbase commander: Israel has ‘hammer’ of hundreds of tons of munitions over Iran

The Israeli Air Force made history Wednesday when an F-35 fighter jet shot down an Iranian manned aircraft for the first time anywhere in the world , according to the military. The aircraft was identified as an Iranian YAK-130.

The interception was described as part of the clear air superiority Israel has established since the start of the war.

“There are dozens of aircraft at any given moment over the enemy, capable of striking headquarters and individuals who seek to harm the State of Israel,” said Brig. Gen. D., commander of the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim airbase, in an interview.

He said Israeli aircraft are also capable of striking surface-to-surface missiles. “This is done with the help of our American partners. There is an operational headquarters that can provide very precise targets and constantly turn intelligence into action,” he said.

Brig. Gen. D. explained that the air force operates in coordinated strike formations that are refueled midair by tanker aircraft.

“We fly in ‘combat packages’ that refuel along the way with tanker planes,” he said. “We cross 1,500 kilometers and more with precision and exactly on schedule. Each package includes fourth-generation aircraft alongside Adir aircraft.”

The Adir — Israel’s variant of the F-35 — can both strike targets and defend the other aircraft in the formation, he said, noting that the structure of these formations has been practiced for years.

The commander said the pilot who shot down the Iranian aircraft was relatively young but already had experience conducting strikes elsewhere.

“The interception was carried out by launching a missile at the Iranian aircraft, which threatened planes that were on their way to attack targets,” he said.

The military is investigating the incident and plans to release additional footage and details once the pilot returns to Israel.

“We estimate the Iranian aircraft was on its way to an operational mission,” Brig. Gen. D. said. “It endangered the force, and therefore we struck it. It was a very fast engagement. We detected the aircraft, locked on to it and launched.”

He praised the Adir aircraft used in the interception.

“The Adir is an incredible aircraft,” he said. “It is a single-seat aircraft, which can be challenging during long flights, but in the current campaign, it provides a significant advantage with its sensors and its integration with fourth-generation aircraft, together forming a package that fights very effectively.”

Brig. Gen. D. said Iran’s air force understands it is at a disadvantage.

“The Iranian Air Force understands it is inferior and threatened,” he said. “It tries to carry out missions that would disrupt us, but we will not allow that to happen. There is a hammer over Iran with hundreds of tons of munitions ready at any moment.”

He also praised the ground crews supporting the operations.

“Our maintenance system is one of the best in the world,” he said. “Without these people, we would not be able to carry out the mission. Maintenance crews take care of the aircraft, and other teams ensure that the pilots rest as much as possible, eat and return to fly.”

He added that civilian resilience on the home front also contributes to the military’s ability to operate.

“Public discipline in remaining in protected spaces allows us to carry out the mission in the best possible way,” he said.

The military said Nevatim is one of the Israeli Air Force’s most strategic bases, hosting transport aircraft, aerial refueling planes, intelligence units and the F-35I “Adir” fleet.

The base’s maintenance system ensures high operational readiness and allows the aircraft to operate under sustained operational pressure, the military said.

The Adir fleet is marking a decade of operational service in Israel this year. The first aircraft arrived at Nevatim on Dec. 12, 2016.

Israel is considered one of the most advanced and operationally experienced users of the F-35 platform, the military said, following more than two years of fighting in which the aircraft have played a significant role across multiple arenas.

The military also said the integration of fourth-generation and fifth-generation aircraft reflects the air force’s operational strength.

Israel was the first country to integrate external weapons mounted on the wings of the F-35I, significantly increasing the aircraft’s overall weapons-carrying capacity, both internally and externally.

In 2021, the Israeli Air Force also carried out the world’s first interception of an Iranian drone using an F-35I, the military said.

According to the military, operational success depends on close coordination between aircrews and operational headquarters, with planning, control and command elements managing missions in real time to ensure precise operational effectiveness.