Grandsons fly from US to vote with grandmother, 99, who hasn't missed an election since 1949

Ruth Karubi, born in 1927, has voted in every Israeli election since the country's founding; her three grandsons made a brief trip from the United States to accompany her to the polls in Haifa, saying the family tradition and Israel's future were worth the journey

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Three brothers living in the United States traveled to Israel especially for Tuesday's election to accompany their 99-year-old grandmother to the polls in Haifa, continuing a family tradition dating back to the country's first parliamentary election in 1949.
Ruth Karubi, who was born in 1927, has not missed a single Israeli election since then, according to her eldest grandson, Roy.
רות כרובי עם שלושת הנכדים שלה הגיעו מארה״ב כדי לממש את זכות ההצבעהרות כרובי עם שלושת הנכדים שלה הגיעו מארה״ב כדי לממש את זכות ההצבעה
Ruth Karubi, 99, with her three grandsons, who traveled from the United States to vote alongside her in Haifa
"Grandma Ruth was born in 1927," he said. "She hasn't missed a single election since the first one in 1949, and we're continuing her tradition."
The three brothers, Roy, 38, Omer, 35, and Yoni, 27, arrived in Israel on Monday from Los Angeles and San Luis to be with their grandmother on Election Day.
"You have to understand, we came to Israel to vote with our dear grandmother," Roy said. "We live in the United States, but the right to vote is very important to us. We came for just half a day, and another brother is leaving tomorrow, mainly so we could be with Grandma."
"Israel is very important to us," he continued. "That's why we flew such a long distance for such a short visit, to vote in this important election alongside our beloved grandmother, but above all for a better future. It's time to bring positive change to the country."
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