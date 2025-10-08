New details emerge: Border Police officer arrested after accidental shooting of IDF soldier

An Israel Defense Forces soldier, Yosef Chaim Rabuch, 20, was killed Monday night in Kiryat Arba after being accidentally shot by his close friend — a Border Police officer serving in the regular force.

The officer was arrested overnight by the Police Internal Investigations Department (Mahash), which is probing the incident, and his detention was extended by six days Tuesday evening. He is suspected of reckless manslaughter.

1 View gallery The suspect police officer (in a red jacket), in court ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

According to the initial investigation, Rabuch and the Border Police officer were close friends. The officer had been waiting for Rabuch, who arrived at his home with his girlfriend before they were to go out together.

Early reports suggested the shooting occurred during a gun-handling “demonstration,” but according to witness statements and the officer’s preliminary version, the incident happened after Rabuch jokingly made a finger-gun gesture at his friend. The officer — who acquaintances said had recently experienced a traumatic terror attack — allegedly responded by firing his weapon, apparently a rifle, striking Rabuch.

A Mahash representative told the court: “This is a serious and complex case. The suspect initially wounded the victim critically, and he later died from his injuries. The suspect gave a puzzling and inconsistent account of the events, which requires deeper investigation. He also refused to provide the passcode to his phone.”

Mahash requested a 10-day detention extension, citing the officer’s “high level of danger given his conduct and the circumstances of the event.” The court extended his detention by six days. Before being led away, the officer was permitted to hug his parents and broke down in tears, saying, “Why did this happen to me?”

Rabuch, the son of Rabbi Eliyahu and Rachel Rabuch, lived in Kiryat Arba, attended Amit Religious Technological High School in Jerusalem, and was a member of Israel’s national youth taekwondo team. He was a former Israeli youth champion and later coached at a local club.