IDF to Gaza City residents: 'We will attack, evacuate south immediately!'

The IDF issued a warning in Arabic on Saturday to residents of two additional neighborhoods in northern Gaza, instructing them to evacuate immediately ahead of expected military strikes: "The IDF will target any area used for rocket launches."
The message was delivered in a social media post by IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who wrote, “This is a pre-strike warning! The IDF will strike any area used for launching rockets. The responsibility for the evacuation, displacement and suffering of residents lies with the terrorist organizations, foremost among them Hamas. For your safety, evacuate south immediately.”
The IDF Hebrew-language spokesperson also released a statement on Saturday afternoon announcing an evacuation order for a relatively wide area—larger than those in similar notices issued over the past two days—in northern Gaza.
The directive applies to residents of the Abd al-Rahman neighborhood in northwestern Gaza City and the al-Nahda neighborhood in the Jabaliya refugee camp.