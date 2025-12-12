US eyes phase two in Gaza, local militia leader warns: 'Hamas will fool the world again'

The United States is seeking to deploy an international force in the Gaza Strip as early as the beginning of next month, initially in areas under Israeli control, according to American officials. The International Stabilization Force, or ISF, would not fight Hamas, but countries have so far been reluctant to send troops for the mission. Against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump ’s plans for Gaza, militias opposed to Hamas insist they offer the best alternative to the militant group.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command will host a conference in Doha on Tuesday with partner nations to discuss planning for the stabilization force, two American officials told Reuters. More than 25 countries are expected to send representatives, with discussions to include the force’s command structure.

‘The international community will fall for Hamas again’

In an opinion column published in The Wall Street Journal, Hussam al-Astal, commander of the al-Majayda clan militia in Khan Younis, argued that Hamas will never change its ways unless the world treats it differently and outlined what he described as a path to dismantling the group’s power.

Al-Astal argued that Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal’s recent declaration from Doha that the group would not disarm or relinquish power does not reflect real strength. He said Hamas is weaker and less popular in Gaza than ever, relying mainly on fear and brutality to control the population, while internationally it benefits from the reluctance of others to directly challenge its claims.

Drawing on his experience as a militia commander, al-Astal said he has seen clear signs of Hamas’ decline, including arrests of its members on both sides of the ceasefire line. He described new recruits as poorly trained and more likely to surrender, noting that some have already defected and that he expects more to follow.

He said four other militias opposed to Hamas are operating alongside his forces and maintained that, despite the death of Yasser Abu Shabab in an internal dispute in Rafah, the group he led remains intact. Al-Astal argued that these factions should unite under a new Gaza security service that would report to President Trump’s peace council and commit to preventing Hamas or any other militant group from ruling the territory.

Al-Astal said he does not seek another war with Hamas but warned that if the group stays in power, the cycle of violence will continue. He contended that Hamas derives its influence from controlling and extorting civilians, and that removing this leverage would quickly strip the group of relevance.

He urged the international community to disregard Meshaal and instead focus investment on eastern Gaza, an area under Israeli control. Civilians, he said, could move beyond the line separating Hamas from Israeli forces, while a new security force, backed by international support, would block Hamas attacks and infiltration.

According to al-Astal, many Gazan families forced to pay Hamas to erect tents on the ruins of their homes are desperate for an alternative to what he described as the group’s corruption. As more people leave Hamas-controlled areas, he said, its ability to mislead the international community would collapse, eventually forcing it to concede defeat and surrender its weapons.

He warned that if Hamas retains its arms and no credible security force is established, the group will try to reclaim control, expel international forces, take revenge on internal rivals and again direct violence toward Israel, repeating a pattern he said is inherent to the organization.

Al-Astal concluded by calling on the international community to back what he described as President Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, saying forces opposed to Hamas are ready to help turn it into a lasting change.

US aims for phase two within weeks

Two American officials told Reuters that international forces could be deployed in Gaza next month to establish a U.N.-mandated stabilization force. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said the force would not fight Hamas and acknowledged that countries have so far been hesitant to fully cooperate with Trump’s initiative, though many have expressed willingness to contribute.

According to the officials, the United States is still working on the size, composition, housing and training of the force, even as it aims to begin operations within about two and a half weeks. The ISF is expected to be led by an American general who has not yet been appointed.

“There is a lot of quiet planning that's going on behind the scenes right now for phase two of the peace deal,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “We want to ensure an enduring and lasting peace.”

Indonesia has meanwhile said it is prepared to send up to 20,000 troops for health and reconstruction missions in Gaza. “It is still in the planning and preparation stages,” an Indonesian Defense Ministry spokesman said. “We are now preparing the organizational structure of the forces to be deployed.”

According to the American officials, the plan is for the ISF to be deployed east of the yellow line, in areas under Israeli control.