Karina Ariev's 1st social media post: 'I will not forget those murdered in Nahal Oz, I will not be silent until everyone is in the Land of Israel'

Karina Ariev , the IDF field observer who was released from Hamas captivity last week, published her first post on Instagram on Saturday evening since she was released in the hostage deal. She thanked her family for their support during the days she was in captivity, adding: "I was there, no one should be left behind and I will not be silent until everyone is in the Land of Israel."

Ariev stated that "I was held captive by Hamas for a year and five months. Today, thank God, I am home, in Israel, with my family and my people. I would like to thank the heroic soldiers who fought and are fighting day and night in all sectors, in order to protect us, the country, and to enable the return of all the hostages. I am grateful for the sacrifice of so many lives, so that I can be here today.

"Thank you to everyone who supported my family and those close to me throughout this period. Thank you for the prayers, the efforts, the actions, the complete faith that I would return alive. The support over this long period is not self-evident, but you have proven the unity and love, the values ​​and morality, in the people of Israel and the Jewish people."

