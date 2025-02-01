Karina Ariev's 1st social media post: 'I will not forget those murdered in Nahal Oz, I will not be silent until everyone is in the Land of Israel'

Karina Ariev , the IDF field observer who was released from Hamas captivity last week, published her first post on Instagram on Saturday evening since she was released in the hostage deal. She thanked her family for their support during the days she was in captivity, adding: "I was there, no one should be left behind and I will not be silent until everyone is in the Land of Israel."
Ariev stated that "I was held captive by Hamas for a year and five months. Today, thank God, I am home, in Israel, with my family and my people. I would like to thank the heroic soldiers who fought and are fighting day and night in all sectors, in order to protect us, the country, and to enable the return of all the hostages. I am grateful for the sacrifice of so many lives, so that I can be here today.
"Thank you to everyone who supported my family and those close to me throughout this period. Thank you for the prayers, the efforts, the actions, the complete faith that I would return alive. The support over this long period is not self-evident, but you have proven the unity and love, the values and morality, in the people of Israel and the Jewish people."
The observer, who was released from captivity along with Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy and who were joined last Thursday by Agam Berger, added: "My journey from now on, in addition to rehabilitation and returning to life, will include commemorating my fellow soldiers, my commanders, company commanders, and soldiers who fell in battle at the post where I served - the Nahal Oz post. I will fight for justice and truth alongside the families. I do not forget for a moment the murdered men and women, pure souls who were cruelly taken from our world. I am still beginning to digest how many people know me, in Israel and around the world. I am beginning to fill in the gaps and see everything that happened during my captivity."
In the battles to defend the Nahal Oz outpost and surrounding areas, a total of 53 soldiers fell.