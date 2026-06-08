Lebanon’s president Aoun appeals to Israel: ‘Let’s sit and talk’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun made a rare public appeal Monday to Israel’s government and the Israeli public, saying in an interview with CNN that a military solution would not bring security to northern Israel and urging both sides to sit down for talks.

“A military solution will never provide security for the residents of northern Israel,” Aoun said. “We are ready, we want this, we are committed. Are you? If so, let’s sit and talk.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shalev Shalom, ANWAR AMRO / AFP )

Aoun, speaking after the cessation of fire with Iran, said he would not meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before an agreement was reached to end the war. He described the proposed deal as a non-aggression agreement rather than a full peace accord.

A previous attempt to arrange a breakthrough conversation between Aoun and Netanyahu failed about a month and a half ago.

Despite harsh domestic criticism, Lebanon’s official leadership, led by Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, has not abandoned the path it chose: continued direct negotiations with Israel.

The move is politically risky in Lebanon. Those in the Lebanese leadership who support that track face heavy criticism from Hezbollah and its supporters, as well as public campaigns that include clear incitement.

Aoun has been portrayed by the Shiite-Iranian axis as being controlled by the United States and Israel. Cartoons, images and posts mocking him have circulated widely on social media. Despite the attacks, Aoun has insisted in recent days that talks are safer than war.

“Negotiation is safer than war, but it will not solve the problem immediately,” he said. “It is a process that requires time. We have no other choice. Negotiation is not surrender, as some see it, and it is not a concession. It is a solution to stop wars with the lowest possible damage.”

2 View gallery AI-generated image circulated online showing Aoun wearing a kippah with an Israeli flag

Iran said earlier Monday afternoon that, from its perspective, the current round of fire with Israel had ended, but warned it would resume launching missiles if Israel attacked in Lebanon, including in the south.

About an hour later, Lebanese reports said Israel had carried out strikes in two villages in southern Lebanon. An Israeli official said at the same time: “We are continuing in Lebanon at full force, according to the equation that if they fire at communities, we will strike in Dahieh.”

The Iranian statement on halting fire toward Israel was issued at 2:18 p.m. and included a condition that strikes stop throughout Lebanon.

At around 3:10 p.m., Lebanese media reported strikes in the villages of Kharayeb and Baraachit, both in southern Lebanon. Shortly afterward, Hezbollah fired three rockets at IDF troops operating in the area. Two were intercepted and one exploded near the forces, causing no injuries.