Qatar is protecting Hamas — and U.S. officials still trust them, says think tank chief

“We know that the Qataris are state sponsors of terrorism, as it relates to Hamas,” Schanzer said — and not just Hamas, but also the Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS. “This is an extremist regime that has somehow insinuated itself with some of the top folks in the U.S. government. They trust the Qataris. They really should not trust the Qataris, because at the end of the day, this is a regime that was spending $30 million a month to keep the Hamas terrorist organization intact.”