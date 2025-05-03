IDF confirms Syria strikes, reports Druze evacuated for treatment

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed on Saturday that Israeli fighter jets struck targets across Syria overnight between Friday and Saturday. The military said the strikes targeted a “military site, anti-aircraft cannons, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure.”
Syrian reports said the attacks hit areas near Hama, Damascus, Daraa, and the coastal city of Latakia. Air Force helicopters also took part in the operation.
During the night, conflicting reports emerged that one helicopter had landed in the al-Suwayda region in southwestern Syria — where dozens of Druze were massacred earlier this week — and took off minutes later carrying wounded Druze.
Hours later, without addressing the helicopter report directly, the IDF announced that five wounded Syrian Druze had been evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed. The military added, “The IDF is deployed in southern Syria and is prepared to prevent the entry of hostile forces into the area of Druze villages.”
According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israel carried out around 20 strikes overnight — its most intense wave of attacks in Syria this year. Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel claimed one of the targets was an air defense base once used by Bashar Assad’s regime.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Later reports said Israeli jets struck al-Shaara in the Latakia countryside and the city of Harasta near Damascus. Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al-Mayadeen reported that the strike near Shtaha targeted a warehouse inside an old Syrian army base.
Local sources said Israeli aircraft were operating along Syria’s coast, center and south, targeting military sites and an area near an old military hospital north of Damascus.
Syrian media later reported casualties. The official SANA news agency said one person was killed in Harasta, a suburb of Damascus. The Sham FM radio station reported four injuries in Harasta and two more near Latakia. SANA also said four people were wounded in the Hama area.
The previous night, Israel reportedly struck near the Syrian presidential palace in a warning to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa following violent clashes with members of the Druze community. Damascus described that strike as a “dangerous escalation.”