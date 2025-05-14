'Israel must act now in Gaza, with or without U.S. backing'

Israel’s military objective in Gaza is to eliminate Hamas as a governing power, secure the release of all hostages (dead and alive), and permanently change the security reality in the region, according to Prof. Kobi Michael from the Misgav Institute.
He told ILTV News that America is prioritizing its own strategic interests—including talks with Iran and Hamas—even at the expense of Israeli security. Therefore, he said, Israel has waited too long to launch a full-scale operation in Gaza and should stop hesitating and act now, even without U.S. approval.
