Australia says Iran behind antisemitic attacks on its soil, will expel ambassador

Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra, as it accused Tehran of executing two antisemitic attacks in the key cities of Sydney and Melbourne.
Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023, Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson.
In the most recent incident in July, police charged a man accused of an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue with worshippers inside.
"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press briefing.
"They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."
Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Albanese said, adding that his government would designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.