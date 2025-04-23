Texas pastor: ‘Jesus didn’t celebrate Easter’

“Jesus didn’t celebrate Easter. He celebrated Passover,” according to Pastor Trey Graham from Melissa, Texas.

Speaking to ILTV News, Christian reporter Graham also said that Christians believe Jesus was Jewish and that he was in the city of Jerusalem at the time of his arrest, trials, crucifixion, burial, and resurrection. Easter, which was celebrated on Sunday, marks Jesus’s crucifixion.

“Jesus lived in the Galilee. He was not a resident of Jerusalem,” Graham explained. “But he was there for the holiday, like so many 1000s of others were there.”

He said that many Christians celebrate what’s called the Lord’s Supper, or the Last Supper, but it is understood that this was a Passover Seder meal.

“Our spiritual heritage comes from the Jewish faith, and Jesus our savior was a Jew, and those of us who believe in this Jewish heritage, understand exactly where our faith comes,” Graham said.

Watch the full interview: