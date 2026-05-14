Gaza-bound flotilla led by Mavi Marmara organizers sets sail from Turkey with 53 vessels

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail Thursday from the Turkish coastal city of Marmaris toward the Gaza Strip, saying its goal is to “break the Israeli blockade.”

The flotilla includes 53 vessels and was organized by the Turkish IHH group, which was also behind the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla that triggered a severe diplomatic crisis between Israel and Turkey and eventually led Jerusalem to pay Ankara $20 million in compensation.

Global Sumud Flotilla ( Video: X )

The Israeli Navy is preparing for the flotilla’s expected arrival off Israel’s coast in the coming days and fears it could turn violent, given the presence of IHH activists on board.

Israel has worked through diplomatic channels to prevent the flotilla from departing, but without success. As previously reported by ynet, the United States also asked Turkey to stop the flotilla from setting sail, but those efforts failed.

4 View gallery The Global Sumud Flotilla ( Photo: Dilara Senkaya/ Reuters )

4 View gallery ( Photo: Dilara Senkaya/ Reuters )

Two weeks ago, the Israeli Navy intercepted the “Spring 2026” flotilla near the Greek island of Crete as it was making its way to Gaza. Several hours after it was stopped, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said all of its activists would be released in Crete.

4 View gallery Marmaris, Turkey, vessels of the Sumud flotilla ( Photo: Mehmet Emin Caliskan/ Reuters )

4 View gallery ( Photo: Dilara Senkaya/ Reuters )

Abu Keshek and Ávila began a hunger strike immediately after being brought to Israel, protesting their detention. They deny the allegations against them. Adalah, the legal group representing them, said the two were being subjected to psychological abuse and were not receiving proper care.