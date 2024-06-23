White House: Netanyahu may use address to congress to slam Biden, report

The White House was concerned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use his speech to Congress next month, to criticize U.S. President Joe Biden and accuse him of not supporting Israel enough in its war against Hamas, according to a report in Politico on Saturday. Netanyahu was extended a bi-partisan invitation to address a joint session, scheduled for July 24.
The concerns grew after the prime minister chose to post an English-language video statement last week, accusing the Biden administration of withholding military aid. A source told the news site that Netanyahu's clip "was not helpful at all," and let to outrage among officials.
Netanyahu said that he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months, Washington was "withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel.
According to Politico, Netanyahu has not been invited to visit the White House when he is in D.C., although an invitation would likely be sent, adding that not inviting the prime minister to meet Biden would be too much of a "slap" to Netanyahu's face. Some Democratic lawmakers have already said they intend to skip the speech.
The White House said Netanyahu's claim regarding the U.S.-supplied weapons was "incorrect."
"It was perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing, especially given that no other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
