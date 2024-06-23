White House: Netanyahu may use address to congress to slam Biden, report

Officials tell the news outlet that there was concern after the prime minister posted a clip in English accusing the administration of withholding military aid to Israel amid war 

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Joe Biden
Biden Administration
Benjamin Netanyahu
military aid
The White House was concerned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use his speech to Congress next month, to criticize U.S. President Joe Biden and accuse him of not supporting Israel enough in its war against Hamas, according to a report in Politico on Saturday. Netanyahu was extended a bi-partisan invitation to address a joint session, scheduled for July 24.
The concerns grew after the prime minister chose to post an English-language video statement last week, accusing the Biden administration of withholding military aid. A source told the news site that Netanyahu's clip "was not helpful at all," and let to outrage among officials.
2 View gallery
Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden
(Photo: Debbie Hill / AP, Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters )
Netanyahu said that he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months, Washington was "withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel.
According to Politico, Netanyahu has not been invited to visit the White House when he is in D.C., although an invitation would likely be sent, adding that not inviting the prime minister to meet Biden would be too much of a "slap" to Netanyahu's face. Some Democratic lawmakers have already said they intend to skip the speech.
The White House said Netanyahu's claim regarding the U.S.-supplied weapons was "incorrect."
"It was perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing, especially given that no other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
2 View gallery
ג'ון קירבי תדרוך עיתונאים הבית הלבן וושינגטון ארה"בג'ון קירבי תדרוך עיתונאים הבית הלבן וושינגטון ארה"ב
John Kirby
(Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters)

Netanyahu said in the video that he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months Washington was "withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel. "It was perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing, especially given that no other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""