White House: Netanyahu may use address to congress to slam Biden, report

The White House was concerned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use his speech to Congress next month, to criticize U.S. President Joe Biden and accuse him of not supporting Israel enough in its war against Hamas, according to a report in Politico on Saturday. Netanyahu was extended a bi-partisan invitation to address a joint session, scheduled for July 24.

tatement last week, accusing the Biden administration of withholding military aid. A source told the news site that Netanyahu's clip "was not helpful at all," and let to outrage among officials.

Netanyahu said that he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months, Washington was "withholding weapons and ammunitions" to Israel.

