Missiles fired from Iran hit homes in north, south; casualties reported as more strikes feared

Iranian missile strikes across Israel on Sunday evening left at least eight people lightly injured, damaged property and sparked fires, as the country braced for further salvos.
Home Front Command rescue teams were dispatched to multiple locations following confirmed missile impacts. In Haifa, three people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene; a fourth was taken to the hospital. Fire and rescue teams are searching for a possible person trapped under debris at the site.
In southern Israel, a residential home was struck, injuring four people and causing additional structural damage. In the north, another missile hit caused a fire, prompting emergency response.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israel Police confirmed that fragments of munitions fell in a coastal town in the Haifa District, causing property damage. Bomb disposal units and police officers are currently securing the area and conducting searches to rule out further threats. “We urge the public to stay clear of impact sites and follow all police instructions,” the statement said.
Despite the active threat, the Home Front Command has now authorized residents to exit protected spaces, though authorities urge caution and adherence to official guidance.
Earlier, sirens were activated from Haifa and the Golan Heights to the Negev Desert, with explosions heard across the country. The IDF confirmed it intercepted several of the missiles but said additional salvos were expected.