'Thank you for help against terrorist': Thousands in Sweida wave Israeli flags in protest against Syrian regime

More than 5,000 people demonstrated on Friday in the Druze stronghold of Sweida in southern Syria — a flashpoint last month for intense clashes between forces loyal to Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa and local residents — demanding the removal of the local regime and international assistance.
Sources present at the event confirmed to Ynetnews that some protesters carried Israeli flags, and footage circulating on social media shows blue-and-white flags being waved. According to Arab media reports, these images come from Friday’s demonstration in Sweida.
“This is my family and my pride,” a local source from the province told Ynetnews. “There were more than 5,000 people there. We are all protesting against the oppression — Christians and Druze together.” Another participant said, “Some protesters raised the Israeli flag as a sign of gratitude to the State of Israel for its support in striking tribes, general security forces, and foreign fighters affiliated with the terrorist al-Julani (al-Sharaa's nom de guerre) regime.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which did not comment on the Israeli flags, reported that protests took place in various parts of Sweida province, mainly in Al-Karama Square in the city of Sweida, as well as in Al-Ba’ and Kafr Salim villages. According to the Observatory, demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of Al-Sharaa’s forces from the province, lifting the siege on the area, opening a humanitarian crossing to Jordan, and addressing basic civilian needs.
Protesters rejected the investigative committee established to examine recent events, claiming it lacks independence and credibility. They called for the formation of an international investigative committee, waving signs that read “We do not trust you” and “We demand an independent international committee.”
The flag-waving followed a highly publicized incident that shook the province: five days ago, Hissam Abu Assi Mardakh, a Druze resident of Sweida province, raised the Israeli flag and recorded himself doing so. In an interview with Ynetnews, Mardakh said he received threats — reportedly from Bedouin gunmen as well as members of al-Sharaa’s regime. “They are traitors, extremists, and mercenaries,” he said. “I am Druze, and we are glad the Israeli government stands with us.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Mardakh added, “The situation is still very difficult despite all the reports of a ceasefire. There is no water, no electricity, no food. We hope Israeli forces will open a crossing for us to Damascus, instead of the blocked road.”