IDF says 40 senior officials killed in opening strike; UK says Iran fired missiles at Cyprus

Britain’s defense secretary said Iran fired two missiles toward Cyprus, where the United Kingdom maintains military bases. He did not specify whether the British bases were the intended targets, according to The Standard. Cyprus hosts significant British military infrastructure, including bases, radar systems and aircraft, and has previously faced alleged Iranian plots targeting British personnel.
IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said that in the opening minute of Operation Roaring Lion, 40 senior Iranian commanders were killed. “We are paving the way to the heart of Iran. We struck defense systems and expanded air superiority,” he said, adding that Khamenei bore responsibility for the October 7 attack on Israel.
Defrin emphasized that Israel’s defenses are not hermetic and urged the public to continue adhering to Home Front Command instructions, saying entering protected spaces when alerts sound saves lives. “We are acting to remove an existential threat,” he said, adding that the IDF is operating in close coordination with the US military, including US Central Command. “This is unprecedented cooperation, and it is growing closer.”
He warned that any action by Hezbollah or other fronts would be met with significant force. “We will not allow harm to Israeli civilians,” he said.
In a post on X, Defrin said Israel would not forget October 7 and would continue to pursue those responsible, referencing a past social media post by Khamenei.
Footage released by the military showed Air Force strikes in central Tehran. Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Gholam Reza Rezaiyan, head of the intelligence center of Iran’s police force, was killed in strikes the previous day.
Earlier, interceptor debris was documented in the Negev.