Gazan documenting Hamas atrocities among Time Magazine's 2024 list of influential

A journalist residing in Gaza, who was an employee of UNRWA and celebrated the October 7 Hamas massacre, was chosen by Time Magazine, as one of the 100 influential people of 2024.

Motaz Azaiza, 25, shared videos of Israelis being abducted by the terrorists during the Hamas atrocities and compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler.

"For 108 days, Motaz Azaiza acted as the world's eyes and ears in his native Gaza. Armed with a camera and a flak jacket marked 'press', the 25-year-old Palestinian photographer spent nearly four months documenting life under Israeli bombardment." " The magazine wrote

" The fate of journalists like Azaiza matters—not only for Gaza’s Palestinians, many of whom have come to rely on their local press to report what is happening to a world that increasingly feels out of reach, but for the wider international press, which has no means of independently reporting what is happening on the ground in Gaza themselves. For both, they have become a vital source of first-hand information amid what is the worst war to befall the Strip in living memory. Raw and unfiltered, their coverage offers a rare glimpse into life in Gaza that numbers alone—17,000 dead, 100,000 buildings destroyed, 1.9 million displaced—simply can’t capture."

“I go out in the day to cover and take pictures, but I hate mentioning what I have been through. I take pictures and record some videos on my phone, I post it and don’t look back to it. It’s not something human. It's 2024 and people are still killing each other by murder and war weapons,” Aziza told Time.

The magazine did not mention his involvement in the massacre or his involvement with UNRWA.

Soon after the Hamas massacre began, Aziza posted on his social media platforms video clips, since deleted of Israelis being abducted by the terrorists to Gaza, from the Nova music festival. He showed Hamas terrorists on the streets of Sderot with the Arabic text, "Gazans entered settlements!"

He also shared on his Instagram story Israeli soldiers with Netanyahu in a picture mimicking a similar photo of Hitler with Nazi troops. "Worse than the Nazis" he wrote.

The photographer often cooperates with pro-Hamas social media activists and was blocked a number of times by Meta, for inappropriate content. This did not prevent US representative Rashida Tlaib from awarding him a certificate of appreciation for "coverage of the Palestinian people and for a commitment to tell his stories." She thanked him for his fearless journalistic work. "We pray for an end to the genocide in Gaza."

I presented Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza with a Congressional Record for his coverage of the Palestinian people and his commitment to telling their stories. Thank you @AzaizaMotaz9 for your fearless journalism. We pray for your healing and the end of the genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VBsmaKOTPA — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 12, 2024

Before the October 7 massacre, Aziza was relatively unknown with only 25,000 followers online. He was criticized in Gaza for allegedly cooperating with Israel after a controversial interview he made with a resident of a refugee camp who said "we do not demand the destruction of Israel." But since October 7, his fame grew to 20 million followers.

Time Magazine's decision to include him on the 2024 list of most influential was met with criticizm from pro-Israel groups who said the international media must not be a negligent mouth piece for Hamas supporters nor should it legitimize or validate those glorifying terror.

In the course of the war, the IDF exposed the use of UNRWA clinics, school and equipment by Hamas. Teachers employed by the UN body were seen celebrating the massacre of Israelis on Telegram and after some members of staff in the UN body were revealed to have participated in the atrocities carried out by Hamas, funding of UNRWA was suspended by some countries.