Ran Gueli saved dozens of lives, then was abducted to Gaza

Itzik Gueli, the father of Sergeant major Ran Gueli (24) who fell on October 7 in the battle on Kibbutz Alumim and whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, said he hoped his son's body would be returned in the hostage release deal being negotiated. Ran, 24, was on sick leave from the military after a motorcycle accident but joined the fight against the terrorists in Kibbutz Alumim.

Word of his death was released on Wednesday after the family was informed by the IDF that he was no longer alive. They had held on to hope for a very long time.

According to reports from survivors of the Hamas massacre Gueli fought off the Hamas terrorists, protecting people fleeing the Nova music festival, before moving on to fight at Alumim.

"What we knew after his fighting in Alumim was that he was injured," said his father Itzik. "He even had time to take a picture of himself and his injury, and to tell his brother that despite being hurt he was fine. That was actually his last conversation. Then we saw a picture of him being transported on a motorcycle into the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. At first we were told that he arrived there alive, and for four months we held on to hope. He was injured in the arm and leg, these are not life-threatening injuries. Yesterday we were given the terrible news that was based on findings."

What did you learn about what he did on October 7th? "Rani went out to fight injured. He had a motorcycle accident and was supposed to undergo surgery, his shoulder was broken. He just put on a uniform and said to me 'Dad, I'm going'. I said to him 'Where do you think you're going?', and he answered 'What do you think? Do you think that my friends will fight alone? I'm going to help them.' He didn't ask me, Rani can't be stopped.

"He is a strong and heroic guy, we could talk about him for hours. He simply went to the unit and joined the team. They arrived in Alumim and Ran fought with Lieutenant Colonel Guy Madar who was also wounded. Guy was saved and survived, he is an amazing man and a dear friend. Unfortunately, Rani was kidnapped. They rescued dozens of people who were stuck at a gas station at Alumim Junction."

"To do everything to release the hostages"

Amid reports of negotiations for a deal that would see the release of more hostages, the bereaved father said: "Every family of a hostage wants the loved one home, the state should do everything to release them. As far as I'm concerned, I say that all the terrorists should be released, so that everyone can return home. Everyone including the soldiers, the wounded and the fallen, without any games. Of course, first of all we have to bring home those who are alive."

The father also wanted to convey a message: "What the people need right now is to stop the division, we need to be united. We passed the October 7, we will not go back to October 6. We just need to start listening to each other, loving each other and not divide one another. I say - Everyone is guilty and everyone is not guilty. There is no need to look for a place to fight. It doesn't matter if there is a right-wing or a left-wing opinion, we are one people, it is our strength together. They are waiting for us outside to kill us."

On Wednesday, a memorial ceremony was held in Meitar for Sergeant major Ran Gueli. Shira, Ran's sister, paid tribute to him. "For 116 days I have been wondering what happened to you. Are you being abused, are you cold, are you in pain, are you having a hard time? For 116 days I have been fighting my own thoughts and preparing for the worst, imagining your release, and the story you were supposed to tell us, 'what were you worried about? I had fun.' Because even in the bad times you try to find the good."

Shira shared the moment the family received the difficult news. "Last night the worries ended. The worst thing happened. If they would have asked you, you would have said that you would do it again a million times. Because you are a true warrior.

