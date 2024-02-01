Netanyahu wants Kushner to fund an Israeli Fox News

Trump son-in-law asked to invest in Israeli media in Netanyahu continuing efforts to change media landscape; PM also meets with Lachlan Murdoch in the service of the same aim

Daniel Edelson, New York|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pursuing Jarrad Kushner to invest in Israeli media and finance a Fox-like right-wing television channel. Kushner is the son in law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is hoping to return to the White House. The Prime Minister's Office denies the report.
Having served as a senior advisor to the present while married to his daughter Ivanka, Kushner is also the owner of the right-wing New York Observer newspaper as well as of Kushner Properties that operates in New York and New Jersey. He also owns Affinity Partners a private equity firm based in Miami which he launched soon after leaving the White House. The firm has $3 billion in assets under management, and is largely supported by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.
Jared Kushner with Benjamin Netanyahu Jared Kushner with Benjamin Netanyahu
Jared Kushner with Benjamin Netanyahu
Kushner acquire 15% of Shlomo Group’s automotive and credit company for $110 million. Jared and Ivanka visited Israel late in 2023, to show support after the October 7 massacre.
According to an official familiar with the matter, Netanyahu has long tried to convince Kushner to invest in Israel's media sector. The prime minister has said publicly that he intends to change the character of Israeli media outlets so that they become "more diverse."
Most main stream outlets have been critical of Netanyahu especially after his attempts to legislate an overhaul of the judicial system soon after returning to power.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a visit to the Gaza border region Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a visit to the Gaza border region
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a visit to the Gaza border region
The Times of Israel, a local news online site reported on Monday that Netanyahu met in his office with Lachlan Murdoch, President of News Corp which owns Fox and the Wall Street Journal, among other things. According to the report, Netanyahu advocated for the Murdoch's to open an Israeli version of Fox News.
