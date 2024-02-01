Netanyahu wants Kushner to fund an Israeli Fox News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pursuing Jarrad Kushner to invest in Israeli media and finance a Fox-like right-wing television channel. Kushner is the son in law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is hoping to return to the White House. The Prime Minister's Office denies the report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pursuing Jarrad Kushner to invest in Israeli media and finance a Fox-like right-wing television channel. Kushner is the son in law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is hoping to return to the White House. The Prime Minister's Office denies the report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pursuing Jarrad Kushner to invest in Israeli media and finance a Fox-like right-wing television channel. Kushner is the son in law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is hoping to return to the White House. The Prime Minister's Office denies the report.