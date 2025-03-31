Flight carrying Israel students diverted to Turkey after engine malfunction

Over 150 Israeli high school students safely evacuated to Antalya’s secure airport terminal after Enter Air flight aborts Poland trip due to engine issues; 'Students are in a safe and protected area'

Tamar Trabelsi-Hadad|
A plane carrying two Israeli student delegations to Poland, including about 150 high school seniors, was forced to land in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday morning due to an engine malfunction.
The students were transported by bus to a secure terminal area within the airport and did not leave the premises. The Education Ministry reported that all students "are feeling well."
The landing took place around 8:00 a.m. A replacement aircraft is en route and the students are expected to depart for Krakow, Poland, at approximately 3:00 p.m. local time.
The plane belongs to the Polish airline Enter Air. "The students are in a safe and protected area inside the airport, under the constant supervision of their teachers," the Education Ministry said in a statement.
Israeli students in Poland
"The landing was carried out due to concerns over a technical issue and as a precaution it was decided to land the flight in accordance with aviation regulations."
The Education Ministry is in contact with security and education officials and remains in continuous coordination with school administrations and parents.
