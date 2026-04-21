Katz during state memorial: ‘Naim Qassem will pay with his head,’ vows to dismantle Hezbollah despite ceasefire

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday that Hezbollah’s leadership would face severe consequences, as he reiterated Israel’s goal of dismantling the group despite a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking at the state memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, Katz said Israel would continue military operations in Lebanon if necessary to ensure security along its northern border.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Yonatan Hanuka )

“Even as we gather here to honor our fallen, after weeks of determined operations by IDF forces in southern Lebanon, our commitment to the residents of the north remains clear and unequivocal, to bring them security,” Katz said.

Threats against Hezbollah leadership

Katz said Hezbollah had chosen to attack Israel “in the service of its Iranian masters” and would “pay the full price.”

“ Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah destroyed the Shiite community in Lebanon, and Naim Qassem will do the same and will pay, as did his predecessors,” Katz said. “Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off. We will not return to the reality of before October 7.”

His remarks included a direct threat against Qassem, warning he would ultimately “pay with his head,” echoing statements about other leaders of what Katz called the “axis of evil.”

2 View gallery Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem

Katz said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had instructed the military to continue operating “with full force, on land and in the air,” including during the ceasefire, to protect Israeli troops and eliminate threats.

“Any structure that threatens our forces and any route suspected of containing explosives must be destroyed immediately,” he said, referring to ongoing operations in southern Lebanon.

He described the objective of the campaign as removing Hezbollah infrastructure near the border and preventing future attacks on Israeli communities.

Buffer zone and disarmament goal

According to Katz, Israeli forces are currently deployed in a security zone in southern Lebanon extending up to 10 kilometers from the border, from the Mediterranean coast in the west to the foothills of Mount Hermon in the east.

From that line, he said, the military is working to prevent attacks such as cross-border raids or anti-tank fire, while continuing to target what he described as terrorist infrastructure.

“The overarching goal of the campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat to northern communities, through a combination of military and diplomatic measures,” Katz said.

He added that the area under Israeli control must remain free of weapons and fighters, and that the broader zone up to the Litani River should be demilitarized.

“If the Lebanese government continues not to fulfill its obligations, the IDF will do so through continued military activity,” he said.

Memorial Day ceremonies begin

The remarks came as Israel marked Memorial Day, which began Monday evening with a nationwide one-minute siren in memory of 25,648 fallen soldiers.

Events opened with a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where President Isaac Herzog said additional lives had been lost in recent days.

“War is a defining moment, a national test, and we as a nation are meeting it with determination and strength, despite the terrible pain,” Herzog said.

On Tuesday morning, ceremonies began with the reading of the names of the fallen at the state memorial hall on Mount Herzl, attended by senior officials.