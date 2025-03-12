Ben Gurion Airport security incident: Suspect nabbed after attempted checkpoint breach

Central District police officers from the Ben Gurion Airport precinct arrested an illegal resident on Wednesday morning following an operational search. The suspect is accused of stealing a vehicle and attempting to break through a security checkpoint at the airport before fleeing on foot, in what appears to be a criminal incident.

