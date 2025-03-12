Ben Gurion Airport security incident: Suspect nabbed after attempted checkpoint breach

Police arrested the suspect who tried to break through a checkpoint at the airport; security guards noticed a vehicle moving suspiciously at one of the Ben Gurion Airport gates, and arrested the suspect after he fled from his vehicle

Meir Turgeman, Dan Raban|
Central District police officers from the Ben Gurion Airport precinct arrested an illegal resident on Wednesday morning following an operational search. The suspect is accused of stealing a vehicle and attempting to break through a security checkpoint at the airport before fleeing on foot, in what appears to be a criminal incident.
נתב"ג טרמינל 3 גנבי רכב פריצת מחסום דרמהנתב"ג טרמינל 3 גנבי רכב פריצת מחסום דרמה
Cars wait at Ben Gurion Airport security checkpoint
According to police, the suspect stole the vehicle in the Tel Aviv area and was en route to the Palestinian territories when he turned onto the road leading to a checkpoint that provides access to the airport. Upon reaching the checkpoint, he raised the suspicions of security personnel and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding in nearby bushes after a police search.
Police said the suspect will be brought before a judge later in the day for a hearing to extend his detention, pending the needs and findings of the investigation.
