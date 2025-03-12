Ben Gurion Airport security incident: Suspect nabbed after attempted checkpoint breach

Central District police officers from the Ben Gurion Airport precinct arrested an illegal resident on Wednesday morning following an operational search. The suspect is accused of stealing a vehicle and attempting to break through a security checkpoint at the airport before fleeing on foot, in what appears to be a criminal incident.
According to police, the suspect stole the vehicle in the Tel Aviv area and was en route to the Palestinian territories when he turned onto the road leading to a checkpoint that provides access to the airport. Upon reaching the checkpoint, he raised the suspicions of security personnel and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding in nearby bushes after a police search.
Police said the suspect will be brought before a judge later in the day for a hearing to extend his detention, pending the needs and findings of the investigation.