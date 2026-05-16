Trump says ISIS deputy leader eliminated in US-Nigeria operation in Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second-in-command of the Islamic State group globally, was killed in an operation carried out by American and Nigerian forces. Trump did not specify where the operation took place.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.”
Trump thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation in the operation.
Al-Minuki, a Nigerian national, was designated by the Biden administration in 2023 as a significant global terrorist target. CNN reported that according to documents from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, he was born in 1982 in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.
Trump previously accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militias in the country’s northwest. Last December, the United States carried out strikes against Islamic State-linked militias in Nigeria, which Trump described as a response to the killing of innocent Christians. Since then, Washington has deployed drones and 200 troops to provide training and intelligence support to the Nigerian military in its fight against Islamic State- and al-Qaida-linked insurgents.