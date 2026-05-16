Trump says ISIS deputy leader eliminated in US-Nigeria operation in Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second-in-command of the Islamic State group globally, was killed in an operation carried out by American and Nigerian forces. Trump did not specify where the operation took place.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second-in-command of the Islamic State group globally, was killed in an operation carried out by American and Nigerian forces. Trump did not specify where the operation took place.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second-in-command of the Islamic State group globally, was killed in an operation carried out by American and Nigerian forces. Trump did not specify where the operation took place.