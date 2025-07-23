Will God bless or curse America?

Christians who don’t support Israel will receive a harsh judgment from God, according to evangelical Christian leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore.

The head of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations told the ILTV News Podcast that in Genesis 12:3, God says He will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel. She explained that those who ignore this mandate “are bringing a curse upon their own head, but they're also subjecting our country to the curse because they are failing to present the biblical message, the biblical story, the biblical reason as to why we stand with Israel. I mean, it's those Judeo Christian values our nation was founded upon.”

Laurie Cardoza-Moore

An American Christian who has spent much of her career fighting antisemitism, Cardoza-Moore recently made headlines for a row with media personality Tucker Carlson. She accused him of antisemitism and said he does not belong in the White House because his values do not reflect those of the American administration.

“There is a rise in antisemitism” in the United States, she said. “We are seeing antisemitism in the Christian church, we see it among these… individuals like Tucker Carlson, these thought leaders who have a huge following.”

Carlson has five million Instagram followers and similar viewership on his talk show. Cardoza-Moore said this “poses a threat” because people like him don’t know their biblical history and present misinformation as fact.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore records a podcast in the ILTV podcast studio

She said this growing trend of anti-Zionism and antisemitism is rooted in decades of biased American education. Elementary school textbooks, she said, are filled with “propaganda” against Israel that is “very dangerous.” According to her, countries like Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Libya are funding this narrative.

“Qatar, with all of its wealth, is a major investor,” she said. “Qatar spends $1.6 billion on K through 12 education in the United States alone. We wonder why our kids are marching in pro-Hamas rallies with terrorists? It's because of what we've been indoctrinating our kids with.”

Through PJTN, Cardoza-Moore has been pushing for education reform for over a decade. Her advocacy began after she discovered a Pearson-published Human Geography textbook in Tennessee that appeared to legitimize a terrorist suicide bombing at Jerusalem’s Sbarro pizzeria. Since then, she has focused on educating lawmakers about how American curricula have become riddled with antisemitic and anti-American content.

She played a key role in Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to remove antisemitic materials from Florida classrooms. In 2019, DeSantis signed legislation to root out antisemitism from public education. Last year, a new process was outlined to review higher education content on topics like Israel and antisemitism.

Cardoza-Moore said she is now working with other conservative-led states, including Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, and Arizona, to implement similar changes.

“We have lost three generations,” she said. “What we have to do is we have to go back to re-teach our kids the truth.”

She warned that if things don’t change, the United States could soon raise a generation that no longer stands with Israel and the Jewish people.

“What we're doing at PJTN is to make sure that we're educating Christians about our biblical duty,” Cardoza-Moore said. “In the book of Obadiah, God told the prophet in the last days he was going to wipe out the descendants of Edom because they stood by while their brother Jacob, Israel, was held in captivity...

“God forbid, the United States of America, a Judeo-Christian nation, not stand up to defend Israel,” she continued. “When Israel comes knocking or picks up the phone and calls us, we better answer.”

