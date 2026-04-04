Rabbi warns Iran is targeting Europe

If the Iranian regime falls, not only will the Middle East become a quieter, more stable place, but Europe could as well, according to Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the former chief rabbi of Moscow and president of the Conference of European Rabbis.

Speaking on the ILTV Podcast , Goldschmidt said that “we know that the Iranian embassies in Europe are employing criminal agents and trying to convince them or pay them to attack Jewish institutions. So we have the information that there were attacks organized by Iranian authorities.”

As a result, Goldschmidt, who now lives in Germany, is calling on European countries to shut down Iranian embassies to help prevent attacks, not only against Jewish communities, but against broader society.

He said that while security around Jewish institutions has already become intense, the threat is now expanding beyond those communities. Today, one cannot enter a synagogue or Jewish community center in Europe without being identified, and police are stationed outside nearly every Jewish preschool and school. Now, he warned, similar protection is needed at non-Jewish institutions as well, driven by growing fears of radical Islamist violence.

"Even though the Jews were the first target, right now, every European is targeted by radical Islam,” the rabbi said. “Is that a way to live? It is hard to bring your child to kindergarten in the morning with soldiers in front of the kindergarten, knowing that there are people out there who want to hurt your child, who want to kill your child.”

Watch these previous podcasts:

Goldschmidt also warned that antisemitism has become increasingly normalized across Europe and beyond. While mainstream parties once avoided openly antisemitic rhetoric, he said that today, those in media and politics “can and will say anything, and it's not going to be taken against him.”

At the same time, he pointed to multiple sources fueling this trend, including the far-right, the far-left, and radical Islamist groups.

“You have 40 million Muslims today living inside the European Union, and many have not been integrated,” Goldschmidt explained. “The antisemitism is not just spontaneous. It's being financed and organized by countries like Iran who are interested in dividing Europe and splitting and destroying the European way of life.”

He added that antisemitism has become a unifying force between the far-left and radical Islam.

So what should the Jewish community do?

According to Goldschmidt, many are now considering leaving Europe altogether and moving to Israel.

“If you're looking at the statistics, the probability of being attacked here [in Israel] by terrorists is higher than in Europe, but people still want to go to Israel,” the rabbi said. “The question is, why? It's not security, it's something else. What is it? It is possibility to fight back?”