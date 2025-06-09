Coalition plans maneuver to delay vote on Knesset dissolution

Ahead of a crucial preliminary vote this Wednesday on dissolving the Knesset, the coalition is working on a plan to buy more time and delay the decision. Against the backdrop of the growing draft law crisis, coalition lawmakers are expected to place all the bills that were postponed in recent weeks due to the ultra-Orthodox boycott—50 in total—on the Knesset agenda.
Unlike the coalition, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz has instructed his faction to withdraw all its proposed bills on Wednesday—except the one to dissolve the Knesset—in order to streamline the session's agenda.
Despite tough public statements from the ultra-Orthodox factions, lengthy talks were held Friday between Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and Knesset lawmakers from the Degel HaTorah party in an effort to strengthen the “Shas–Degel axis” and sideline Agudat Yisrael party.
The aim is to reach an agreement with Likud on the so-called "draft-dodging law" and avoid the government's collapse. The parties discussed the various proposals by Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein, trying to identify what compromises could be made and what points should be insisted on.