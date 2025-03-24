Gaza attack kills Al Jazeera journalist amid ceasefire collapse, Palestinians say

Palestinian sources on Monday reported an attack on a World Food Program warehouse in northwestern Gaza City, as well as the death of Al Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat, who had been reporting from northern Gaza amid the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the IDF's continued operations in the Strip.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross said that a building housing offices for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Rafah was damaged. "The structure was hit by explosive munitions despite being clearly marked and despite all parties being aware that it serves the organization," the Red Cross said in a statement.
The IDF later reported that forces had fired at the building belonging to the ICRC as a result of incorrect identification and that the incident would be investigated.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties, but this directly impacts our ability to operate in Gaza. The ICRC strongly condemns the attack on its compound."
The organization further warned of the humanitarian toll of intensified fighting in Gaza over the past week. "Hundreds of civilians have been killed, some remain buried under rubble while others were left behind with no way to rescue them," according to the ICRC.
"New evacuation orders and intense combat have forced many to flee without knowing where safe areas are and many have nowhere to go. Countless people have had to leave behind their belongings and tents."
Additionally, the Red Cross noted that food and drinking water supplies are dwindling and medical facilities — including the organization’s field hospital in Rafah — are treating mass casualty incidents.
"The resumption of fighting and violence has led to a loss of hope on all sides," the statement read. "Yesterday, contact was lost with a Palestinian Red Crescent emergency medical technician, whose whereabouts remain unknown. Last week, humanitarian workers in Gaza were killed and injured."