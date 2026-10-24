US warns Houthi attacks could spread, updates travel advisories for Israel and Gulf states

The United States updated travel advisories across the Middle East on Friday, warning of the growing threat of attacks by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis against countries across the region. The warnings cover Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Lebanon, amid concerns that the escalation could spread beyond Saudi territory.
The State Department cited the "threat of increased Iranian-supported Houthi regional aggression" following a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports, energy facilities and other infrastructure. Recent strikes have killed civilians and disrupted air travel, raising concerns about the safety of international travelers and American personnel.
The updated advisories did not change the countries' formal travel-risk levels. Israel, Qatar and the UAE remain at Level 3, advising Americans to reconsider travel, while Iraq and Lebanon remain at Level 4, the highest warning, advising against all travel. The revisions instead emphasize the heightened regional threat and the possibility of sudden disruptions to commercial flights.
In Israel, American authorities warned that regional tensions could escalate without warning, potentially affecting transportation and security conditions. Similar warnings were issued for Gulf states, where travelers were advised to remain vigilant, monitor local security announcements and prepare contingency plans.
The heightened alert comes as Washington reduces its diplomatic presence in parts of the region. On October 21, the State Department ordered nonemergency U.S. government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, while staffing adjustments have also been reported at American diplomatic missions in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE.
The developments follow an intensifying Houthi campaign against Saudi Arabia and mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising fears that further attacks could trigger a broader regional confrontation.