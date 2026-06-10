Russian general reportedly killed in car blast near Moscow

A senior Russian general was reportedly killed in a car explosion near Moscow, in what Russian opposition outlets and war-monitoring Telegram channels described as the latest suspected assassination of a military figure linked to the war in Ukraine. The Guardian also reported that a car bomb in the Moscow region killed Damir Davydov, described in reports as the official overseeing heavy ammunition supplies for Russia’s military.

The reports identified the victim as Damir Davydov, 57, head of the missile and artillery department in Russia’s Defense Ministry. He was said to have been killed on Tuesday in the city of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

Footage from the car explosion near Moscow

Eyewitnesses said a BMW exploded in a residential area at about 5:30 a.m. as the driver began moving out of a parking space. People at the scene reportedly pulled Davydov from the vehicle and tried to help him, but he died before medical teams arrived.

Regional authorities confirmed that one person was killed in the explosion, but did not identify the victim. Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device planted near the wheels of the vehicle.

1 View gallery Damir Davydov head of the missile and artillery department in Russia’s Defense Ministry ( Damir Davydov head of the missile and artillery department in Russia’s Defense Ministry )

Ukrainian websites reported that Davydov had been involved in planning and organizing logistical support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to those reports, his responsibilities included ensuring a steady supply of ammunition and missiles to the front. Ukrainian reports also claimed that since the start of the war, Davydov had frequently visited the Luhansk region, which Russia has occupied.