Ambulance removes wounded man from suspected West Bank shooting attack

One person moderately hurt in shooting attack in Mount Hebron area of West Bank

Residents instructed to shelter in place while security forces conduct searches, fearing assailants may still be at large; regional council says all nearby roads closed while forces on manhunt after assailant

Published: 09.15.22, 21:48
At least one person was moderately wounded in a suspected shooting attack in the Mount Hebron area of the southern West Bank, military said late Thursday.
    • Security forces instructed residents to shelter at home, while they investigate whether assailants were still at large.
    Ambulance removes wounded man from suspected West Bank shooting attack     Ambulance removes wounded man from suspected West Bank shooting attack
    (Photo: MDA)
    According to initial reports, shots were fired at a building from outside the settlement. The gunman fired at a vehicle traveling half a kilometer (3 miles) from the settlement and then turned his weapon on to a religious Yeshiva building in Carmel.
    Emergency services said they were treating a 20-year old man who was injured and will be transported to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. "He is conscious and is communicating with the team," the MDA spokesperson said.
    The IDF said an alert was activated on the Home Front Command Mobile Application regarding a potential security incident in the community of Carmel. The details of the incident are being investigated.
    IDF troops near the West Bank settlement of Carmel after a shooting attack there     IDF troops near the West Bank settlement of Carmel after a shooting attack there
    (Photo: TPS)
    The local council advised all nearby roads were closed to allow troops to conduct manhunt after assailant.
    The Hamas terror group said in a statement released soon after the shooting attack was reported, that confrontations will continue.
    "The revolution of our people against the occupiers and the settlers will continue all over the West Bank," Hamas said. "Our people and the youth will deal with them in the defense of the holy Al Aqsa Mosque," Hamas said.
    Two Palestinian gunmen and an IDF officer were killed during exchanges of fire on Tuesday night, after militants attempted to attack a military position near the partition fence separating the West Bank from Israel.
