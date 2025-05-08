Syrian president’s visit to France: Diplomatic shift or quest for legitimacy?

Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa embarked on his first official European visit since assuming power in December 2024. Accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Minister of Emergency Affairs Mohammad al-Ali, al-Sharaa’s trip to Paris marks a potential turning point in Syria’s international relations, particularly with Western nations that had severed ties during the prolonged civil conflict.
Al-Sharaa, formerly the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group with past affiliations to al-Qaeda, rose to power following the ousting of Bashar Assad. Despite his controversial background, the United Nations granted him a special exemption to travel to France, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron. The discussions focused on Syria’s sovereignty, protection of minority rights, counter-terrorism efforts and avenues for international aid, including potential easing of sanctions to facilitate economic recovery after 14 years of civil war.
France’s involvement in Syrian affairs dates back to the post-World War I era, when it held a mandate over the region. The bilateral relationship has experienced fluctuations, particularly deteriorating after the Syrian uprising in 2011, when France condemned Assad’s regime and closed its embassy in Damascus. However, recent developments suggest a cautious re-engagement. France has appointed a chargé d’affaires in Damascus and is exploring avenues to support Syria’s transition while ensuring regional stability.
Political analyst Wael al-Khalidi notes that al-Sharaa’s visit aims to secure international support for Syria’s political transition and advocate for lifting or easing European sanctions set to expire in June. The Syrian leadership also seeks foreign investment, particularly in infrastructure, to revitalize the war-torn economy. However, challenges persist, including al-Sharaa’s past and concerns over minority rights under the new government.
Journalist Firas al-Ali, based in France, highlights that despite diplomatic overtures, skepticism remains regarding al-Sharaa’s commitment to inclusive governance. The presence of HTS in the political landscape raises questions about the future treatment of minorities such as the Druze and Alawites, who fear marginalization or retribution.
France approaches the renewed engagement with Syria cautiously. While recognizing the necessity of supporting Syria’s reconstruction and political stabilization, French officials emphasize the importance of human rights and counter-terrorism. The recent agreement with French logistics giant CMA CGM to manage and expand the port of Latakia indicates a willingness to invest economically, provided that the Syrian government demonstrates a commitment to reforms.
An official from the Syrian Ministry of Information stated that discussions between al-Sharaa and Macron would focus on reconstruction efforts and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy and aviation sectors. The Élysée Palace reiterated France’s support for a “free, stable and sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society.”
Historically, France has been a significant trading partner for Syria. In the early 2000s, Syrian exports to France, predominantly oil, accounted for a substantial portion of bilateral trade. Notably, in 2001, Syria’s trade surplus with France reached 5.5 billion Syrian pounds, largely due to oil exports. French imports to Syria included chemicals, industrial products and automobiles.
In 2008, France’s Lafarge signed contracts worth $1.2 billion to build two cement plants in Syria, marking one of the largest foreign investments in the country. By 2009, France was among Syria’s top five trading partners, with oil constituting 80% of Syrian exports to France.
However, the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011 led to a cessation of official economic cooperation, with the European Union imposing sanctions on the Assad regime. Despite this, limited private-sector trade persisted, involving pharmaceuticals, agricultural supplies and consumer goods.
As of 2021, France’s GDP exceeded $2.9 trillion, with a growth rate of approximately 7%. The per capita GDP stood at over $43,500, and the unemployment rate was around 5.1%. France exports over 4,000 products to approximately 225 countries, with Germany, Italy and Belgium being key trade partners.
Al-Sharaa’s visit to Paris represents a strategic move to reintroduce Syria into the international community. Success hinges on the interim government’s ability to establish inclusive institutions, uphold human rights and collaborate with global partners. France appears open to supporting Syria’s transition, contingent upon tangible reforms and assurances.