Israeli strikes in Syria kill 2 pro-Iran fighters, war monitor says

Israeli airstrikes targeting a weapons depot in Syria on Sunday killed two pro-Iran fighters and wounded three soldiers, a war monitor said.

"Israeli strikes targeted a weapons depot belonging to pro-Iran forces located between Tartus and Hama provinces," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

2 View gallery A handout image shows smoke billowing from a site targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Masyaf ( Photo by SANA / AFP )

"Two pro-Iran fighters were killed and three Syrian soldiers were wounded," he said

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that "at around 7:15am (0415 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack, firing missiles from the direction of north Lebanon with targets in the Tartus and Hama countryside."

SANA did not specify the target, but said the attack "wounded three soldiers and caused some material losses", adding that Syrian air defences intercepted some of the missiles.

The Israeli military said it did not comment "on reports in the foreign media".

2 View gallery An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet ( Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo )

Since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters.

The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria, but has vowed repeatedly to keep up its air campaign to stop arch foe Iran consolidating its presence.